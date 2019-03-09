Indiana Air Force base increases pilot recruitment efforts

BUNKER HILL, Ind. (AP) — An Air Force base in Indiana is ramping up efforts to recruit pilots as a national shortage has military and commercial airlines struggling to fill positions.

Col. Brian Hollis is the 434th Operations Group commander at Grissom Air Reserve Base. He tells The Kokomo Tribune officials seek to increase combat pilots by 20 percent.

Hollis didn't specify how many pilots the base wants to recruit, but says they would fly planes that are mainly used on refueling missions.

A study by the U.S. Government Accountability Office released in June says the Air Force Reserve and Air National Guard have seen major staffing issues since 2013.

Hollis says the Grissom is doing better than most military units, but pilots still have more work and more deployments.

