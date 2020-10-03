A boy dressed as Mahatma Gandhi puts a face mask on a roadside vendor during a COVID-19 awareness campaign on the birth anniversary of the independence leader, in New Delhi, India, Friday, Oct. 2, 2020.

Photo: Manish Swarup, AP