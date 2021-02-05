India clamps down on free speech to fight farmer protests SHEIKH SAALIQ and KRUTIKA PATHI, Associated Press Feb. 5, 2021 Updated: Feb. 5, 2021 2:08 a.m.
1 of5 Protestors hold banners in support of journalists and free speech in New Delhi, India, Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021. As the farmers camp out at the edges of the capital, protesting new agricultural laws they say will devastate their earnings, the mainstream and social media have come under unprecedented attacks from Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party. Critics say it has used the massive demonstrations to escalate a crackdown on free speech, detaining journalists and freezing Twitter accounts. Manish Swarup/AP Show More Show Less
2 of5 burn portraits of Meena Harris, niece of U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris, and Greta Thunberg in New Delhi, India, Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021. As the farmers camp out at the edges of the capital, protesting new agricultural laws they say will devastate their earnings, the mainstream and social media have come under unprecedented attacks from Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party. Critics say it has used the massive demonstrations to escalate a crackdown on free speech, detaining journalists and freezing Twitter accounts. Dinesh Joshi/AP Show More Show Less
3 of5 A person reads tweets by Indian celebrities, one of the many backing the Indian government, on his mobile in New Delhi, India, Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021. It took just one tweet from pop star Rihanna to anger the Indian government and supporters of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's party, after she tweeted about the farmer protests that have gripped India. Critics say the government has used the massive demonstrations to escalate a crackdown on free speech, detaining journalists and freezing Twitter accounts. Hundreds of Indian Twitter accounts, including those of news websites, activists and a farmers’ union, were suspended on Monday. Manish Swarup/AP Show More Show Less
4 of5 This photo made from the web page of The Caravan, India’s leading investigating magazine, shows covers of the magazine's past issues, on Friday, Feb. 5, 2021. When Vinod K. Jose, executive editor of the magazine logged onto Twitter on Monday, he was shocked to find the magazine’s account blocked. Jose was already dealing with a case of sedition and other charges against him, the magazine owners and a freelance journalist. At the heart of the allegations is the magazine’s coverage of the ongoing farmers’ protests that have gripped India for more than two months. AP Show More Show Less
5 of5 FILE - In this Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021, file photo, a stray dog sleeps inside a heavily barricaded road along one of the three main protest sites outside New Delhi's border to thwart the growing farmers' protest on the edges of the capital, at Delhi-Utttar Pradesh border, India. As the farmers camp out at the edges of the capital, protesting new agricultural laws they say will devastate their earnings, the mainstream and social media have come under unprecedented attacks from Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party. Critics say it has used the massive demonstrations to escalate a crackdown on free speech, detaining journalists and freezing Twitter accounts. Manish Swarup/AP Show More Show Less
NEW DELHI (AP) — When Vinod K. Jose, executive editor of The Caravan, India’s leading investigating magazine, logged onto Twitter on Monday, he was shocked to find the magazine’s account blocked.
Jose was already dealing with a case of sedition and other charges against him, the magazine owners and a freelance journalist. At the heart of the allegations is the magazine’s coverage of the ongoing farmers’ protests that have gripped India for more than two months.
Written By
SHEIKH SAALIQ and KRUTIKA PATHI