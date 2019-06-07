Independent feature 'Silk Road' to film in New Mexico

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — The independent feature "Silk Road" will be filling in New Mexico this summer.

The state film office says the work will happen in Santa Fe and Albuquerque through mid-July.

The film will be directed by Tiller Russell, who recently moved to New Mexico. Russell says he's thrilled to have the opportunity to shoot a film in his new home state with a talented cast and crew.

Stars include Jason Clarke, Nick Robinson, Alexandra Shipp and Cole Sprouse.

A true crime epic, the movie centers on Ross Ulbricht, who created the underground drug-selling website Silk Road.

Ulbricht's 2013 arrest shut down what prosecutors described as an unprecedented one-stop online shopping mall where the supply of drugs was virtually limitless, enabling drug dealers to expand their markets from the sidewalk to cyberspace.