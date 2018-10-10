Broadcasting board member resigns after campaign ad

MILWAUKEE (AP) — The incoming chair of the Wisconsin Broadcasters Association has resigned from the board after appearing in a television ad criticizing the Democrat running to replace House Speaker Paul Ryan.

Nancy Douglass owns WLKG-FM in Lake Geneva and was the chair-elect for the WBA, a trade group that represents radio and television broadcasters in Wisconsin.

Douglass called Democrat Randy Bryce a deadbeat in the ad released Monday by the Congressional Leadership Fund. The super PAC is endorsed by Ryan, who backs the Republican candidate in the race Bryan Steil (STYLE).

Scot Ross, the head of the liberal group One Wisconsin Now, says Douglass can't be trusted to represent "the trade group for the industry people rely on for unbiased information."

The WBA said Douglass submitted her resignation via email Wednesday.