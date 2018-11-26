Incoming Rep. Torres Small uncommitted on Nancy Pelosi

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — Democrat Xochitl (ZOH'-cheel) Torres Small, who flipped a closely watched U.S House district in southern New Mexico, remains uncommitted on supporting Nancy Pelosi for Speaker of the House.

Torres Small campaign manager Brian Sowyrda told the Albuquerque Journal last week that the 34-year-old congresswoman-elect has not made up her mind on voting for Pelosi.

Sowyrda says Torres Small wanted to "talk to all candidates for the position who share rural values."

Torres Small defeated Republican Yvette Herrell by running as a moderate Democrat and told voters during the campaign she was uncommitted on supporting Pelosi.

New Mexico's two other members of Congress — U.S. Rep. Ben Ray Luján and incoming U.S. Rep. Deb Haaland — say they will vote for Pelosi.

