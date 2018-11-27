Incoming House Democrat snubs Pelosi, wants 'new leadership'

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Incoming U.S. House Democrat Gil Cisneros says he wants new leadership in the House and will support the push to replace House Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi.

Cisneros, who won an upset victory in Southern California's 39th District, said in a statement Monday that he respects Pelosi but voters in his district are clamoring for change.

He says there are many Democrats "who are more than capable of leading our party and the House."

Cisneros, who will represent a district about equally divided between Democrats, Republicans and independents, took the seat held by long-serving Republican Rep. Ed Royce.

He was backed by the Democratic campaign arm of the House controlled by Pelosi and, later, a super PAC with ties to the Democratic leader.