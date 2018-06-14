Ince named interim director at the Gunnery

The Gunnery in Washington has appointed Alexandra V. Ince, of New Milford, as interim director of admissions effective June 16.

Ince joined the Gunnery in 2011 as assistant director, annual fund and stewardship in the alumni and development office, and she has served since 2013 as senior associate director of admissions and director of international recruitment.

“Alex brings to this role five years of experience in our Admissions Office and many strengths, including her strong relationships and leadership within the office,” said Head of School Peter Becker.

“She has an in-depth knowledge of and passion for Mr. Gunn’s school, a keen awareness of the expectations of prospective families, and an enthusiasm for attracting students who will thrive here at the Gunnery.”

Ince will be responsible for guiding prospective students and families through the admissions process.

She will work closely with the Gunnery’s senior leadership to achieve the school’s strategic enrollment goals and continue to attract ambitious, academically curious students with diverse backgrounds and learning styles who will thrive in and enrich the community.

“I am excited to lead an incredible team as we continue to connect great students and families with our fantastic school,” Ince said. “I love the Gunnery and am proud to join its leadership.”

Sara Lynn Leavenworth, who has served as the Gunnery’s director of admissions since 2014, is moving on to a new role at Cheshire Academy.

A graduate of the Field School in Washington, D.C., Ince holds a bachelor’s degree in environmental science and political science from Barnard College and a law degree from Vermont Law School.

She served as assistant regional counsel to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency in New York for 10 years.

Prior to joining the Gunnery, she performed extensive volunteer work for Washington Montessori School, including development work and helping to establish a parent environmental organization.

She lives in New Milford with her husband, Brandon, and their sons, Graham and Nathaniel (class of 2020).