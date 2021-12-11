In storm's aftermath, Kentucky residents struggle with loss BRUCE SCHREINER, Associated Press Dec. 11, 2021 Updated: Dec. 11, 2021 6:49 p.m.
1 of17 Emergency response workers dig through the rubble of the Mayfield Consumer Products candle factory in Mayfield, Ky., Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021. Tornadoes and severe weather caused catastrophic damage across multiple states late Friday, killing several people overnight. Timothy D. Easley/AP Show More Show Less
2 of17 In this photo taken by a drone, buildings are demolished in downtown Mayfield, Ky., on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, after a tornado traveled through the region Friday night. A monstrous tornado killed dozens of people in Kentucky and the toll was climbing Saturday after severe weather ripped through at least five states, leaving widespread devastation. (Ryan C. Hermens/Lexington Herald-Leader via AP) Ryan C. Hermens/AP Show More Show Less 3 of17
4 of17 A car wrecked by a tornado sits on top of another car in Bowling Green, Ky., Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021. A monstrous tornado killed dozens of people in Kentucky and the toll was climbing Saturday after severe weather ripped through at least five states, leaving widespread devastation. Michael Clubb/AP Show More Show Less
5 of17 Luke Schockley moves debris from a tornado inside his parent in-law's house in Bowling Green, Ky., Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021. A monstrous tornado killed dozens of people in Kentucky and the toll was climbing Saturday after severe weather ripped through at least five states, leaving widespread devastation. Michael Clubb/AP Show More Show Less 6 of17
7 of17 A car sits in the debris caused by a tornado in Bowling Green, Ky., Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021. A monstrous tornado killed dozens of people in Kentucky and the toll was climbing Saturday after severe weather ripped through at least five states, leaving widespread devastation. Michael Clubb/AP Show More Show Less
8 of17 In this photo taken by a drone, buildings are demolished in downtown Mayfield, Ky., on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, after a tornado traveled through the region Friday night. A monstrous tornado killed dozens of people in Kentucky and the toll was climbing Saturday after severe weather ripped through at least five states, leaving widespread devastation. (Ryan C. Hermens/Lexington Herald-Leader via AP) Ryan C. Hermens/AP Show More Show Less 9 of17
10 of17 Luke Schockley moves debris from a tornado inside his parent in-law's house in Bowling Green, Ky., Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021. A monstrous tornado killed dozens of people in Kentucky and the toll was climbing Saturday after severe weather ripped through at least five states, leaving widespread devastation. Michael Clubb/AP Show More Show Less
11 of17 Randy Fathdruckner, right, cuts off tree branches from a fallen tree caused by a tornado in Bowling Green, Ky., Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021. Storms swept through Bowling Green, Kentucky, near the Tennessee border, tearing roofs off homes and flinging debris into roadways. Michael Clubb/AP Show More Show Less 12 of17
13 of17 A car sits flipped over by a tornado in Bowling Green, Ky., Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021. A monstrous tornado killed dozens of people in Kentucky and the toll was climbing Saturday after severe weather ripped through at least five states, leaving widespread devastation. Michael Clubb/AP Show More Show Less
14 of17 A family whose home was destroyed by a tornado receives water from Angelia and Cameron Miller in Bowling Green, Ky., Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021. A monstrous tornado killed dozens of people in Kentucky and the toll was climbing Saturday after severe weather ripped through at least five states, leaving widespread devastation. Michael Clubb/AP Show More Show Less 15 of17
16 of17 Workers try to seal the openings in the roof of the First Kentucky Bank in Mayfield, Ky., Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021. Tornadoes and severe weather caused catastrophic damage across multiple states late Friday, killing dozens of people overnight. Timothy D. Easley/AP Show More Show Less
17 of17
MAYFIELD, Ky. (AP) — Jarred Holmes was supposed to have been working inside a candle factory when it was ripped apart by a monstrous tornado that killed an untold number of employees and trapped many others under mounds of debris.
But Holmes' fiancee had insisted he stay home Friday night because of the looming weather.
Written By
BRUCE SCHREINER