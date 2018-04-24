In service

Ensign Rachel Berger of Sherman graduated from the United States Naval Academy in 2016. Above, she looks through binoculars aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Donald Cook (DDG 75) in late March. Donald Cook, forward-deployed to Rota, Spain, is on its seventh patrol in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations in support of regional allies and partners, and U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa.