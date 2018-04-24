  • Ensign Rachel Berger of Sherman graduated from the United States Naval Academy in 2016. Above, she looks through binoculars aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Donald Cook (DDG 75) in late March. Donald Cook, forward-deployed to Rota, Spain, is on its seventh patrol in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations in support of regional allies and partners, and U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. Photo: Courtesy Of U.S. Navy Photo By Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Alyssa Weeks / The News-Times Contributed
Photo: Courtesy Of U.S. Navy Photo By Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Alyssa Weeks
Photo: Courtesy Of U.S. Navy Photo By Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Alyssa Weeks
Ensign Rachel Berger of Sherman graduated from the United States Naval Academy in 2016. Above, she looks through binoculars aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Donald Cook (DDG 75) in late March. Donald Cook, forward-deployed to Rota, Spain, is on its seventh patrol in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations in support of regional allies and partners, and U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa.