  • The 75th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwicz was held Jan. 27. Sherman resident David Marks, a Holocaust survivor, was among those who traveled to Poland to visit Auschwicz for the first time in 75 years. While there, he received a Certificate of Remembrance. Photo: Courtesy Of Jewish Community Center / The News-Times Contributed

    The 75th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwicz was held Jan. 27. Sherman resident David Marks, a Holocaust survivor, was among those who traveled to Poland to visit Auschwicz for the first time in 75 years. While there, he received a Certificate of Remembrance.

The 75th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwicz was held Jan. 27. Sherman resident David Marks, a Holocaust survivor, was among those who traveled to Poland to visit Auschwicz for the first time in 75 years. While there, he received a Certificate of Remembrance.