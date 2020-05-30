In recognition of Memorial Day

A firetruck leads the town-wide parade down Sackett Hill Road in Warren Sunday.

Traditional Memorial Day parades were canceled, or alternative ways to recognize the holiday were made, in light of the coronavirus pandemic this year. In Warren, the Warren Volunteer Fire Department offered a Memorial Day salute to the fallen with a town-wide truck parade. The parade, which began and ended at the firehouse on Sackett Hill Road after traveling throughout town, featured an ambulance and numerous trucks. On Memorial Day, a private ceremony was held at the town’s war memorials.