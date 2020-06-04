In-person voting begins for N.C. Congress nomination runoff

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Western North Carolina voters casting ballots in person for a congressional primary runoff during the COVID-19 pandemic will be aided by poll workers wearing face masks and be offered plenty of hand sanitizer.

Early in-person voting for the June 23 runoff starts on Thursday at polling sites within the 11th Congressional District. Voters are choosing between Lynda Bennett and Madison Cawthorn for the Republican nomination.

Election officials began four weeks ago mailing traditional absentee ballots to voters requesting them. Interest in mail-in balloting is high given health concerns of residents about the coronavirus.

A memo from state elections Executive Director Karen Brinson Bell directs workers at early-voting sites and election day precincts to wear personal protective equipment. Voters are strongly encouraged to wear face masks and will be offered them, but Bell says voters without them won't be turned away. Voters also will receive single-use pens and cotton swabs to cast ballots.