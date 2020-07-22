In-person voter registration set in Kent

Kent Registrar’s of Voters will hold in-person voter registration July 28 from noon to 2 p.m.

Voters who have been removed from the active voter list can also apply to be reinstated at this time.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions, in-person voter registration applications and requests for reinstatement will be by appointment only and will be conducted outside the town hall on the tables provided.

In case of bad weather, voter registration applications will be accepted in the hallway between the first floor meeting room and the main building.

To check one’s voter status, visit portal.ct.gov/sots, click on “Elections & Voting,” look for “Am I Registered to Vote” under “Voter Information” and follow the directions for the “Voter Registration Look Up Tool.”

Individuals can also register to vote online at that location.

To inquire about voter status, individuals can also email registrar@townofkentct.org or call 860-927-1953.

The registrars are in their office on Mondays from 1 to 4 p.m. Full name, an email or phone number are required, as are address and birth date.