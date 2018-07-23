In liberal state, GOP debates moderation or following Trump

NEWPORT, Vt. (AP) — As President Donald Trump and the national Republican Party move to the right, tensions are rising between those who want the Vermont GOP to follow suit and those who see moderation as the way forward in an otherwise liberal state.

Kendall Lambert had been seeking the Republican nomination for state representative in Orleans County. But after 17 Republicans voted against a legislative resolution condemning the separation of families at the Mexican border, she said her decision was a mistake.

She worries the state party is beginning to resemble the national GOP.

Previous tensions have emerged between Trump supporters and moderates in the state Republican party, most notably in April after a mailer saying "Make Vermont Great Again" was sent out.