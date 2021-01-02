In graying Italy, the old defy biases laid bare by pandemic FRANCES D'EMILIO, Associated Press Jan. 2, 2021 Updated: Jan. 2, 2021 2:31 a.m.
Armando Alviti, 71, sits inside his newspaper kiosk, in Rome, Friday, Dec. 4, 2020.
Armando Alviti, 71, stands inside his newspaper kiosk as he serves a client, in Rome, Friday, Dec. 4, 2020.
Rita Cintio, 76, wears a face mask to curb the spread of COVID-19 as she hugs at her niece Gaia, while her husband Felice Santini, left, talks with their other niece Elisa, while visiting them at their son's house, in Rome, Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020.
Rita Cintio, 76, wears a face mask to curb the spread of COVID-19 as she looks at her nieces Gaia, center and Elisa, while visiting them at her son's house, in Rome, Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020.
Domenico Zoccoli, 80, walks by a fruit and vegetable stand in an open air market where he works, in Rome, Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020.
Domenico Zoccoli, 80, stands by a fruit and vegetable stand in an open air market where he works, in Rome, Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020.
Domenico Zoccoli, 80, serves a client in the open air market where he works, in Rome, Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020.
An elderly woman crosses a street in Milan, Italy, Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020.
ROME (AP) — From his newsstand at the bottom of two hilly streets in Rome, Armando Alviti has been dispensing newspapers, magazines and good cheer to locals from before dawn till after dusk nearly every day for more than a half-century.
“Ciao, Armando,” his customers greet him as part of their daily routine. “Ciao, amore (love)” he calls back. Alviti chuckled as he recalled how, when he was a young boy, newspaper deliverers would drop off the day's stacks at his parents’ newsstand, sit him in the emptied baskets of their motorbikes and take him for a spin.
