In conservative Somalia, a rare woman presidential candidate HASSAN BARISE, Associated Press Sep. 12, 2021 Updated: Sep. 12, 2021 4:14 a.m.
1 of9 Somali Parliament member Fawzia Yusuf H. Adam discusses with guests at her home in Mogadishu, Somalia Saturday, July 17, 2021. The woman who broke barriers as the first female foreign minister and deputy prime minister in culturally conservative Somalia now aims for the country's top office as the country moves toward a long-delayed presidential election. Farah Abdi Warsameh/AP Show More Show Less
7 of9 Fatuma Mohamed, whose husband died of COVID-19 and struggles to raise two young children while earning money by doing laundry when she can, sits by her makeshift home in Mogadishu, Somalia Sunday, July 25, 2021. Among the women Somali presidential hopeful Fawzia Yusuf H. Adam hopes to help if elected president are people like Fatuma. Farah Abdi Warsameh/AP Show More Show Less
MOGADISHU, Somalia (AP) — The woman who broke barriers as the first female foreign minister and deputy prime minister in culturally conservative Somalia now aims for the country's top office as the Horn of Africa nation moves toward a long-delayed presidential election.
Parliament member Fawzia Yusuf H. Adam is well aware of the challenges in winning votes in a nation where women often remain marginalized. In an interview with The Associated Press, she described the struggle of leading a foreign ministry staff that was overwhelmingly male.