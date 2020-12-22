In South Africa, child homicides show violence 'entrenched' GERALD IMRAY and BRAM JANSSEN, Associated Press Dec. 22, 2020 Updated: Dec. 22, 2020 3 a.m.
A boy runs past the tavern where the body of 5-year-old Wandi Zitho was found after he was murdered less than two weeks earlier in Orange Farm, South Africa, on April 27, 2020. The bar owner was arrested and later released because of a lack of evidence. Bram Janssen/AP
Community members call for the death penalty outside the house of 8-year-old Tazne Van Wyk, who was raped and murdered, in Cape Town, South Africa, Feb. 25, 2020. Tazne's parents blame the correctional system for paroling the man charged with her murder despite a history of violent offenses against children. Bram Janssen/AP
Mourners look at the body of 5-year-old Wandi Zitho at his funeral in Orange Farm, South Africa, on April 28, 2020. The boy was murdered in a suspected witchcraft ritual and his body was found in his neighbor's tavern. Bram Janssen/AP
The bed that Amanda Zitho shared with her 5-year-old son Wandi is seen in their house in Orange Farm, South Africa, on Aug. 26, 2020. The boy was murdered in a suspected witchcraft ritual and his body was found in his neighbor's tavern. Bram Janssen/AP
Protesters stand on a wall to catch a glimpse of South African president Cyril Ramaphosa visiting the family of 8-year-old Tazne Van Wyk in Cape Town, South Africa, on Feb. 25, 2020. The arrest of a 54-year-old sparked protests within the community calling for the death penalty. Bram Janssen/AP
Amanda Zitho, mother of 5-year-old Wandi Zitho, puts a scarf around her head before going out to visit his grave for the first time in Orange Farm, South Africa, on Aug. 26, 2020. The boy was murdered in a suspected witchcraft ritual and his body was found in his neighbor's tavern. Bram Janssen/AP
A funeral worker is reflected in the window of the car that carries 5-year-old Wandi Zitho's coffin in Orange Farm, South Africa, on April 28, 2020. The neighbor originally charged with killing the boy was released and the case provisionally dropped because the police didn't deliver enough evidence. Months later, the woman was arrested again and charged with murdering two other children. Bram Janssen/AP
A child plays in a playground in Cape Flats, and area in Cape Town, South Africa, notorious for its gang wars and high numbers of child murders, on Sept. 11, 2020. Bram Janssen/AP
The suspect charged with killing Wandi Zitho waits to enter the courtroom in Vereeniging, South Africa, on Oct. 12, 2020. She was released and the case against her was provisionally dropped because the police didn't deliver enough evidence. Months later, the woman was arrested again and charged with murdering two other children. Bram Janssen/AP
Carmen van Wyk sits on a sofa in her house next to a framed photograph of her daughter, Tazne, in Cape Town, South Africa, on Sept. 10, 2020. The 8-year-old girl was abducted next to her house and her body was found two weeks later next to a highway. She had been raped and murdered. Bram Janssen/AP
Photos of 8-year-old Tazne van Wyk hang inside her parents' house in Cape Town, South Africa, on Sept. 10, 2020. The girl's body was found in February dumped in a drain near a highway, nearly two weeks after she disappeared. Police said she had been abducted, raped and murdered. Bram Janssen/AP
Rebecca Mohapi poses with a photograph in the bedroom of her son, 12-year-old Onthatile Mohapi, who mysteriously disappeared and was found dead a week later in Damonsville, South Africa, on June 8, 2020. The police report said the boy drowned, but his mother believes he was murdered. Bram Janssen/AP
Flowers and crosses mark the place where the body of 8-year-old Tazne van Wyk was found in February next to a highway in Worcester, South Africa, more than 100 kilometers (60 miles) from her home, on Sept. 12, 2020. The girl was raped and murdered after she was abducted next to her home. Bram Janssen/AP
Rebecca Mohapi, who's son Onthatile died last year, puts one of his favorite toys on his grave in Damonsville, South Africa, on June 8, 2020. She believes her son's death wasn't an accident and that he was murdered. Bram Janssen/AP
The mattress on which 12-year-old Onthatile Mohapi once slept leans against the wall of his bedroom in Damonsville, South Africa, on June 8, 2020. Mohapi's body was found in a dam 7 kilometers from his home. The pathology report said the boy drowned, but his mother believes he was murdered. Bram Janssen/AP
A poster with a local newspaper headline, "Lover Kills Mum and Kids!" is affixed to a pole on the side of a road in Johannesburg, South Africa, on Aug. 26, 2020. According to official figures, around 1,000 kids are murdered every year in South Africa, nearly three a day. But that statistic, horrific as it is, may be an undercount. Bram Janssen/AP
The cemetery where where the body of 12-year-old Onthatile Mohapi is buried in Damonsville, South Africa, is seen in this June 8, 2020 photo. Mohapi's body was found in a dam 7 kilometers from his home. The pathology report said the boy drowned, but his mother believes he was murdered. Bram Janssen/AP
CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — At night, Amanda Zitho worries her little boy is shivering and cold in his coffin and yearns to take him a blanket. She knows Wandi’s dead and gone and it’s senseless, but that doesn’t stop the ache.
Wandi was 5 when he was killed in April, allegedly strangled with a rope by a Johannesburg neighbor — another dead child in a land where there are too many.
GERALD IMRAY and BRAM JANSSEN