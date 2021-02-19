In Mississippi, Louisiana, scramble to restore water supply

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Crews in Mississippi and Louisiana scrambled Friday to repair water main breaks and fill up tanks after freezing temperatures knocked out the water supply to tens of thousands of residents.
In Mississippi's capital of Jackson, officials set up distribution sites where residents could come and pick up potable water, and long lines of cars quickly formed. Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba said Thursday almost the entire city of around 161,000 people was without water, and he did not know when service would be restored.