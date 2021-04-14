In Minnesota, suburban mayor is thrust into policing debate KATHLEEN HENNESSEY and MOHAMED IBRAHIM, Associated Press Writer April 14, 2021 Updated: April 14, 2021 12:55 a.m.
Mike Elliott is among many who celebrated his election as mayor of Brooklyn Center as the beginning of a new era, marking the first time one of Minnesota's most racially diverse places would be led by a person of color. Elliott, a Black man who had emigrated from Liberia as a child, was almost giddy in talking about his plans for multicultural city hall.
“It’s incredible, it’s really incredible,” Elliott said then of Hmong, African, Vietnamese and white residents living side-by-side in the inner-ring Minneapolis suburb's working-class neighborhoods. He called his 2018 election "an opportunity for the great diversity of the city to have a voice at the table.”
KATHLEEN HENNESSEY and MOHAMED IBRAHIM