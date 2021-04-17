In Minneapolis, armed patrol group tries to keep the peace STEPHEN GROVES and JOHN MINCHILLO, Associated Press April 17, 2021 Updated: April 17, 2021 5:47 p.m.
1 of8 Protestors gather in front of the Brooklyn Center Police Department, Friday, April 16, 2021 in Brooklyn Center, Minn. Former Brooklyn Center police Officer Kim Potter was charged with second-degree manslaughter in Sunday's shooting of Daunte Wright, a 20-year-old Black man, during a traffic stop. (Elizabeth Flores /Star Tribune via AP) Elizabeth Flores/AP Show More Show Less
2 of8 Demonstrators using umbrellas as shields approach a point in a perimeter security fence during a protest over the fatal shooting of Daunte Wright during traffic stop, outside the Brooklyn Center Police Department, Friday, April 16, 2021, in Brooklyn Center, Minn. John Minchillo/AP Show More Show Less 3 of8
4 of8 A demonstrator presses on a possible weak point in a perimeter security fence during a protest over the fatal shooting of Daunte Wright during a traffic stop, outside the Brooklyn Center Police Department, Friday, April 16, 2021, in Brooklyn Center, Minn. John Minchillo/AP Show More Show Less
5 of8 Protestors gather in front of the Brooklyn Center Police Department, Friday, April 16, 2021 in Brooklyn Center, Minn. Former Brooklyn Center police Officer Kim Potter was charged with second-degree manslaughter in Sunday's shooting of Daunte Wright, a 20-year-old Black man, during a traffic stop. (Elizabeth Flores /Star Tribune via AP) Elizabeth Flores/AP Show More Show Less 6 of8
7 of8 Protestors gather in front of the Brooklyn Center Police Department during a protest in the shooting of Daunte Wright, Friday, April 16, 2021 in Brooklyn Center, Minn. Former Brooklyn Center police Officer Kim Potter was charged with second-degree manslaughter in Sunday's shooting of Wright, a 20-year-old Black man, during a traffic stop. (Elizabeth Flores/Star Tribune via AP) Elizabeth Flores/AP Show More Show Less
8 of8
BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. (AP) — As protests intensified in the Minneapolis suburb where a police officer fatally shot Daunte Wright, a group of Black men joined the crowd intent on keeping the peace and preventing protests from escalating into violence.
Hundreds of people have gathered outside the heavily guarded Brooklyn Center police station every night since Sunday, when former Officer Kim Potter, who is white, shot the 20-year-old Black motorist during a traffic stop. Despite the mayor's calls for law enforcement and protesters to scale back their tactics, the nights have often ended in objects hurled, tear gas and arrests.
Written By
STEPHEN GROVES and JOHN MINCHILLO