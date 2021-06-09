In Mexico, YouTuber helps win husband state governorship MARCOS MARTÍNEZ CHACÓN, Associated Press June 9, 2021 Updated: June 9, 2021 12:41 a.m.
YouTuber Mariana Rodríguez and Samuel Garcia, the newly-elected governor of Nuevo Leon attend their victory celebration at the Macroplaza of Monterrey, in Nuevo Leon state, Mexico, Monday, June 7, 2021. Garcia, 33, is a baby-faced former senator whose blond wife, YouTuber Mariana Rodríguez, is better known for posting videos of herself giving makeup tutorials or clutching a small dog.
MONTERREY, Mexico (AP) — The winner of the election triumphed largely thanks to his glamorous but off-message YouTube influencer wife, and their appearances with music stars. the loser saw her chances fade after video emerged of her in a coaching session with NXIVM sex cult leader Keith Raniere.
It sounds like an election that could have happened in some parts of California, but it was the governorship race in Mexico’s northern border state of Nuevo Leon that proved the most revelatory of Sunday’s congressional, state and local races.
