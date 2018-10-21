In Brown County, tourists find delayed fall foliage show

NASHVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Tourists visiting southern Indiana's rustic Brown County are finding that its typically vivid fall foliage still hasn't materialized.

Recent unseasonable warmth has put Indiana's fall colors weeks behind schedule, with many trees still sporting green leaves in late October.

That's left some visitors to Brown County State Park and the tourist mecca of Nashville disappointed.

Linda Miller and Judy Keck drove four hours from Elkhart to Nashville on Tuesday to see the fall colors during a trip the friends had looked forward to for six months.

The women tell The (Bloomington) Herald-Times they were disappointed by the lackluster leaves.

But they still found plenty to do in Nashville, including ogling two dozen classic Packard automobiles parked outside the Brown County Inn.

Visitors can monitor the county's leaves on a webcam .

