Improvements underway at flood-damaged Mississinewa Lake

PERU, Ind. (AP) — Mississinewa (mis-ih-SIHN'-uh-wah) Lake in central Indiana is undergoing improvements more than three years after record-setting flooding caused up to $900,000 in damages.

The Kokomo Tribune reports the $1.2 million in improvements include upgrades to the 40-year-old beach concessions and bath house, including new toilets and showers. The Indiana Legislature approved $780,000 in 2017 to pay for the project.

Heavy rains and storms caused damage in 19 Indiana counties in July 2015, pushing the reservoir's water levels more than 40 feet (12.2 meters) above normal.

A new archery range, more boat docks and more seasonal campsites also are planned. The lake was the first state property to have seasonal camping and when the additions are finished the lake will have 42 camping sites that campers can rent.

