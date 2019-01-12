https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/news/article/Improv-workshop-set-in-Kent-13518318.php
Improv workshop set in Kent
Kent Memorial Library will present a program about community television through an improv comedy workshop Jan. 12 from 2 to 3:30 p.m.
The CTV192 team will guide participants through five improv exercises, beginning very simply and increasing in challenge
CTV-192 has been providing custom and advanced free training classes in video production for over 20 years.
For more information and RSVP, call the Main Street library at 860-927-3761.
View Comments