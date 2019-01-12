Improv workshop set in Kent

Kent Memorial Library will present a program about community television through an improv comedy workshop Jan. 12 from 2 to 3:30 p.m.

The CTV192 team will guide participants through five improv exercises, beginning very simply and increasing in challenge

CTV-192 has been providing custom and advanced free training classes in video production for over 20 years.

For more information and RSVP, call the Main Street library at 860-927-3761.