Improv workshop set at NMPL

New Milford Public Library on Main Street will play host to a CTV-192 improv comedy workshop for beginners Feb. 6 at 6:30 p.m.

The CTV192 team will guide participants through five improv exercises, beginning very simply and increasing in challenge.

The event is free and open to individuals age 15 and over. Teens ages 15 to 17 must be accompanied by an adult.

For more information and RSVP, call 860-355-1191.