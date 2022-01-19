Impoverished Lebanese, Syrians struggle to survive cold BASSEM MROUE, Associated Press Jan. 19, 2022 Updated: Jan. 19, 2022 6:52 a.m.
1 of9 A displaced Syrian boy walk on the snow at a refugee camp, in Afrin, north of Aleppo, Syria, Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022. A snowstorm in the Middle East has left many Lebanese and Syrians scrambling to find ways to survive. Some are burning old clothes, plastic and other hazardous materials to keep warm as temperatures plummet and poverty soars. Ghaith Alsayed/AP Show More Show Less
2 of9 Displaced Syrian children walk in the snow at a refugee camp, in Afrin, north of Aleppo, Syria, Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022. A snowstorm in the Middle East has left many Lebanese and Syrians scrambling to find ways to survive. Some are burning old clothes, plastic and other hazardous materials to keep warm as temperatures plummet and poverty soars. Ghaith Alsayed/AP Show More Show Less 3 of9
4 of9 A displaced Syrian woman sets up her tent at a refugee camp, in Afrin, north of Aleppo, Syria, Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022. A snowstorm in the Middle East has left many Lebanese and Syrians scrambling to find ways to survive. Some are burning old clothes, plastic and other hazardous materials to keep warm as temperatures plummet and poverty soars. Ghaith Alsayed/AP Show More Show Less
5 of9 A Syrian displaced woman, background, removes the snow from over a tent, at a refugee camp, in Afrin, north of Aleppo, Syria, Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022. A snowstorm in the Middle East has left many Lebanese and Syrians scrambling to find ways to survive. Some are burning old clothes, plastic and other hazardous materials to keep warm as temperatures plummet and poverty soars. Ghaith Alsayed/AP Show More Show Less 6 of9
7 of9 A man warms himself around a fire inside his rooftop room, in the southern port city of Sidon, Lebanon, Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022. A snowstorm in the Middle East has left many Lebanese and Syrians scrambling to find ways to survive. Some are burning old clothes, plastic and other hazardous materials to keep warm as temperatures plummet and poverty soars. Mohammad Zaatari/AP Show More Show Less
8 of9 A man warms himself around a fire inside his rooftop room, in the southern port city of Sidon, Lebanon, Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022. A snowstorm in the Middle East has left many Lebanese and Syrians scrambling to find ways to survive. Some are burning old clothes, plastic and other hazardous materials to keep warm as temperatures plummet and poverty soars. Mohammad Zaatari/AP Show More Show Less
9 of9
BEIRUT (AP) — A snowstorm in the Middle East has left many Lebanese and Syrians scrambling to find ways to survive, burning old clothes, plastic and in some cases even sheep manure to keep warm as temperatures plummet and poverty soars.
The storm, dubbed “Hiba” in Lebanon, began Tuesday night and is expected to peak on Thursday. The small Mediterranean country’s massive economic collapse and currency crash has meant an increasing number of Lebanese families are not able to afford fuel to heat their homes this winter.