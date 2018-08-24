Important news from Sherman School
Sherman School has announced the following reminders about the start of the 2018-19 school year.
Grades one through eight will dismiss at 3:15 p.m.
Kindergarten students will be dismissed at 1 p.m. Aug. 29 through Sept. 11. Beginning Sept. 17, kindergarten will be dismissed at 3:15 p.m.
Kindergarten students and their parents should visit from 1:15 to 2:15 p.m., and report to the school buses at the front of the building for a brief ride, followed by a classroom visit.