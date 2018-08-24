Important news from Sherman School

Sherman School has announced the following reminders about the start of the 2018-19 school year.

School will begin Aug. 29 at 8:25 a.m.

Grades one through eight will dismiss at 3:15 p.m.

Kindergarten students will be dismissed at 1 p.m. Aug. 29 through Sept. 11. Beginning Sept. 17, kindergarten will be dismissed at 3:15 p.m.

Hot lunch will be available on the first day of school.

The 2018-19 bus routes can be found at www.shermanschool.com under “Parents,” “Bus Routes” and in the Aug. 17 Spectrum.

Classroom visits for students and their parents will be held Aug. 28.

Kindergarten students and their parents should visit from 1:15 to 2:15 p.m., and report to the school buses at the front of the building for a brief ride, followed by a classroom visit.

Open house for preschool through fifth grade will be held Sept. 17 at 6:30 p.m.

Open house for sixth through eighth grade will be held Sept. 24 at 6:30 p.m.