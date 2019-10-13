Impeachment dominates, but much other work awaits Congress

WASHINGTON (AP) — Impeachment may have leapfrogged to the top of the national agenda, but members of Congress still have their day jobs as legislators, and they're returning to work this week with mixed hopes of success.

It's a difficult-to-predict time when it comes to possible deals between President Donald Trump and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who's kicked off the impeachment inquiry.

An important trade agreement has a pulse. An effort to deal with prescription drug prices seems stuck.

Divided government has produced scant results thus far, except for a small-scale budget deal that lawmakers are struggling to put in place.

The coming months could prove make or break for high-profile items such as an updated trade agreement with Canada and Mexico, a full slate of spending bills and prescription drug legislation.