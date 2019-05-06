‘Impact of the Early Years’ program on tap

Washington Montessori School will hold a talk, “The Wonder Years Can Last Forever: The Impact of the Early Years on the Development of the Lifelong Learner,” May 9 at 8:45 a.m.

Douglas J. Lyons, Ed.D, executive director of the Connecticut Association of Independent Schools, will be the guest speaker at the school on Route 202.

In the past two decades, dramatic advancements in neuroscience have given researchers a better understanding of how children, adolescents and adults learn.

Scientists are discovering how memory works and what contributes to, or interferes with, good memory function.

Two components of this research are particularly important for parents and teachers. These critical factors are: the role of emotion in learning and the impact of the school environment in developing the ideal graduate, defined as the lifelong learner.

After 47 years spent working with students of all ages - from preschool to graduate school, Lyons will share research and personal anecdotes that illustrate the influences that shape a child's journey from innocence to maturity.

For more information, call 860-868-0551.