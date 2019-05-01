Immaculate to stage ‘Pippin’

Immaculate High School in Danbury will present “Pippin” May 2-4 at 7 p.m. and May 3 at 2 p.m.

The musical will feature a cast of 48 students in the story of a young man on a quest for the meaning of life

Immaculate’s production of “Pippin” is an original concept version of the 1972 musical; it takes place in the mind of Pippin and will feature two leading players (instead of one), who serve as his consciences, one a good influencer, one bad.

Immaculate's musical will be performed in the round, meaning the stage will be in the middle of the gymnasium and the audience will surround it on all four sides.

For more information and tickets, visit www.immaculatehs.org/pippin.