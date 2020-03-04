Illusionist to perform in benefit for Harrybrooke

Harrybrooke Park in New Milford will present a new event - a program with international mentalist and illusionist Nicholas Wallace — March 13.

The program, which is a benefit for the non-profit park, will take place at Western Connecticut State University’s White Hall Theater in Danbury.

Wallace is best known for his appearance and America’s Got Talent and for fooling Penn & Teller on their show “Fool Us.”

Wallace has won numerous awards and received accolades and notoriety in his home country of Canada.

“The park is always looking for new and unique ways to drive dollars and entertain at the same time,” said Billy Buckbee, the park’s executive director.

“I saw Nick on AGT and thought he had a really unique delivery frankly, a creepy way about him,” he said. “If I would buy a ticket to see him, I thought many others would as well. He’s funny, talented and impressive.”

Tickets start at $15 and are available through the WCSU box office at

https://wcsu.showare.com/ordertickets.asp?p=543&src=eventperformances or by calling the box office at 203-837-8499.

Harrybrooke Park’s mission is to serve the recreational needs of the Greater New Milford area communities at no cost to the town or its taxpayers

Harrybrooke Park in New Milford is Harrybrooke Park and Harden House Museum, a 501(c)3 non-profit organization and does not receive funding from the town, state or federal governments.

For more information about the park or to volunteer, call Office Manager Arielle Barker at 860-799-6520 or email Harrybrookepark14@gmail.com.