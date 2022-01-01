Illinois woman in custody in killing of cop, wounding of 2nd Jan. 1, 2022 Updated: Jan. 1, 2022 12:05 p.m.
BRADLEY, Ill. (AP) — A woman wanted in the fatal shooting of one police officer and the wounding of another at a northern Illinois hotel surrendered to police hours after a man also suspected in the shooting was arrested in Indiana, police said.
Xandria Harris, 26, of Bradley, Illinois, turned herself in Friday afternoon at the Bradley Police Department while accompanied by her attorney, Illinois State Police said. She was being held at a detention facility in Kankakee.