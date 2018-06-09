Illinois woman downsizes 'Impeach Trump' sign

ELGIN, Ill. (AP) — A 94-year-old Illinois woman has downsized a large sign she placed in her front yard that calls for President Donald Trump's impeachment because of city code.

Myra Becker put the sign up outside her Elgin home in February. It measured at about 3 feet wide by 4 feet tall and said "Impeach President Trump Now!"

An Elgin code enforcer officer informed her this month that the sign had to be removed because it exceeded the size allowed by city ordinance, which is 3 square feet.

Elgin spokeswoman Molly Center says the sign has since been replaced with a smaller version that adheres to city code.

Becker says she put up the sign because she wanted to make a statement, but can't attend marches or protest because of her age.