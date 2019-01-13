Illinois trooper killed in possible weather-related accident

CHICAGO (AP) — Illinois State Police say a trooper has been killed in a suburban Chicago accident in which the winter weather may have played a role.

The director told reporters Saturday that Christopher Lambert had gotten out of his squad car that afternoon responding to a three-vehicle crash when a car struck him.

Leo Schmitz says snowfall could have been a factor. The investigation is ongoing.

Lambert was headed home on I-294 near Northbrook when he pulled over. Schmitz says he positioned his squad car to protect the three cars and "took on the danger himself."

The 34-year-old was married with a year-old daughter. Schmitz called Lambert a hero and said "everybody loved him."

Troopers gathered at the Cook County Medical Examiner's office to pay respects after word spread Lambert had died.