Illinois sees three-month high in new confirmed virus cases

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — The Illinois Department of Public Health on Friday reported another 2,264 people have tested positive for COVID-19, the largest increase in confirmed cases in nearly three months and the third time the state has topped 2,000 daily cases in the last week.

The state health department also announced another 25 people have died from the virus, raising Illinois’ death toll from the pandemic to 7,721 people.

The most confirmed cases reported in Illinois in a single day was 4,014 on May 12. Friday’s cases were determined from 49,541 tests, raising the state’s positivity rate over the last week to 4.1% from 4.0%.

In a press release, the health department blamed the uptick in the number of virus cases on local elected officials of communities “where there is little public concern for consequences or enforcement” of social distancing and isolation orders. Officials say 14 of the state’s 102 counties were deemed at “warning level” for the resurgence.

“Warning level" means that state officials can intervene and potentially shut down businesses. The counties that have been labeled under that category are Will and Kane outside Chicago; Bureau, Grundy and LaSalle in northern Illinois; Cass, Hancock, Moultrie and Greene in the state's center; Clinton, Franklin, Jefferson, Perry and Union in southern Illinois.

State officials say outbreaks were traced to weddings, businesses, birthday parties, long-term care facilities and other congregate settings, bars, sports camps, and spread among members of the same household.