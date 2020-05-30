Illinois sees 61 more COVID-19 deaths, toll now at 5,330

CHICAGO (AP) — Another 61 Illinois residents have died from COVID-19, boosting the state's death toll during the coronavirus pandemic to more than 5,300, state officials announced Saturday.

The Illinois Department of Public Health said the state has now recorded 5,330 deaths from from the respiratory disease caused by the coronavirus. As the state has reported in previous updates, the bulk of Illinois' 61 newly reported deaths occurred in Cook County.

The state agency also said that Illinois has reported another 1,462 new positive tests for the coronavirus, bringing the statewide total to 118,917.

Illinois continues to ramp up its testing, and the health department reported that more than 25,000 tests were conducted in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of tests conducted in the state to more than 877,000.

The state’s first coronavirus case was reported in late January,