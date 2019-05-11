Illinois revenue bump spurs debate over Pritzker tax hikes

FILE - In this April 12, 2019 file photo, Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker answers questions after a bill signing in the governor's office at the Illinois State Capitol, in Springfield, Ill. Lawmakers and Gov. Pritzker learned last week that the state's take from income taxes in April was $4 billion _ 60% higher than anticipated. Now there's disagreement on how to use that unexpected $1.5 billion windfall. (Justin L. Fowler/The State Journal-Register via AP File) less FILE - In this April 12, 2019 file photo, Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker answers questions after a bill signing in the governor's office at the Illinois State Capitol, in Springfield, Ill. Lawmakers and Gov. ... more Photo: Justin L. Fowler, AP Photo: Justin L. Fowler, AP Image 1 of / 2 Caption Close Illinois revenue bump spurs debate over Pritzker tax hikes 1 / 2 Back to Gallery

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Illinois lawmakers and Gov. J.B. Pritzker have learned that the state's take from income taxes in April was $4 billion — 60% higher than anticipated.

Now there's disagreement on how to use that unexpected $1.5 billion windfall.

Republican House Minority Leader Jim Durkin says it is reason enough to call off the Democratic governor's revenue-raising plans for the budget year that begins July 1. Durkin is aiming first at Pritzker's proposal to change the tax system to a graduated-rate structure.

Pritzker says the money is enough to cover most of the expected deficit in the current budget and to forgo a contentious plan to delay next year's state pension payment.

But Pritzker and Democratic legislative leaders say it's far from a solution to Illinois' shaky financial position.