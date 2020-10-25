Illinois reports more than 4,000 new confirmed virus cases

CHICAGO (AP) — Illinois reported more than 4,000 new confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 24 deaths, health officials said Sunday.

The state’s Department of Public Health reported a 6.1% positive test rate over the past seven days. Labs reported 72,097 tests over 24 hours with 4,062 positive cases.

Since the pandemic, there have been 9,505 deaths in Illinois among 374,256 positive cases.

The data comes after the state's one-day record for new confirmed cases.

State officials have pleaded with people to wear face coverings and take other safety precautions.