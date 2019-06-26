Illinois offers $1.5 million in search for resort operator

WHITTINGTON, Ill. (AP) — The Illinois Department of Natural Resources is continuing its efforts to find vendors interested in reopening facilities at the Fitzgerrell State Recreation Area near Rend Lake

The Southern Illinoisan in Carbondale reports the Department of Natural Resources is upping its effort to reopen the facilities with up to $1.5 million in financial incentives to help with renovations. The department is also accepting bids from people interested in operating smaller sections of the Rend Lake complex.

Illinois in 2016 ended a lease agreement with Rend Lake Resort Inc. because of delinquent rent, utility and tax payments.

When the state shut down the facilities, officials found mold, peeling paint and other health and safety concerns. Since that time, the state has remediated mold in all areas of the resort in southern Illinois.

