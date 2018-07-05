Illinois lottery official to oversee Connecticut Lottery

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — The Connecticut Lottery Corporation has tapped an Illinois lottery official to become the state agency's permanent president and CEO.

The lottery's Board of Directors announced Thursday they've hired Gregory Smith, acting executive director of the Illinois Lottery, following a 16-month search. Smith is a previous executive director of the Vermont Lottery Commission, where he also served on the finance and executive committee of the Multi-State Lottery Association board during a challenging leadership transition.

Connecticut's lottery has come under fire for a series of issues, including a botched drawing that led to a nearly $1 million loss.

Smith begins his new job on July 20. He replaces Acting CEO Chelsea Turner, who becomes acting vice president. Board Chairman Don DeFronzo praised Turner for improving the lottery's "damaged image" during her tenure.