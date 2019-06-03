Illinois city of Peru installs new 16-foot tall clock

PERU, Ill. (AP) — A new clock that's more than 16 feet (4.9 meters) tall has been installed in front of city hall in the north-central Illinois city of Peru.

The (LaSalle) NewsTribune reports the wife of late Peru Mayor Donald Baker paid for the timepiece and there's a plaque honoring him. Baker was mayor for more than 40 years, from 1965 to 2009.

Peru Mayor Scott Hall says the clock will become a landmark. He says "just come down Fourth Street and look for the big clock and now you're at city hall."

The clock will chime every hour and it also can play music. City electric crews installed the clock last week. Verdant Clock Co. of Cincinnati, Ohio, built the black and gold clock with Roman numerals.

Information from: News-Tribune, http://www.newstrib.com