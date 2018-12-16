Illinois cities receive $13.7M to reduce lead in homes

GALESBURG, Ill. (AP) — Communities across Illinois are receiving a combined $13.7 million to reduce hazards from lead-based paint in low-income housing.

About $3.6 million will be used for remediation at 200 housing units in Galesburg, where the Illinois Department of Public health has reported high rates of elevated blood lead levels in children. A 2015 study found 14.4 percent of tested children showed elevated levels — one of the highest rates in the state.

Lead-based paint has been proven to harm children and cause behavioral and cognitive problems.

U.S. Sens. Dick Durbin and Tammy Duckworth said three other communities will receive grants from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

Chicago is receiving $4.1 million, Moline is receiving $2.4 million and Kankakee is getting $3.6 million.