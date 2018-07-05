Illinois boy drowns in Missouri's Lake of the Ozarks

LAKE OF THE OZARKS, Mo. (AP) — The Missouri State Highway Patrol says a 13-year-old Illinois boy drowned in the Lake of the Ozarks.

The patrol says the body of Eric Dietrich, of Geneseo, Illinois, was recovered Wednesday evening.

Sgt. Scott White says the boy was in 18 feet of water when dive teams found him.

The patrol says Dietrich jumped off an anchored boat in a cove to swim Wednesday and drowned.

An investigation is continuing.