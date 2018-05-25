Illinois Senate wants more health data on veterans

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — The Illinois Senate has unanimously endorsed a plan to require reports on veterans' health after a Legionnaires' disease crisis at a state-run veterans home.

The Senate voted 50-0 Friday to require the Department of Veterans' Affairs to inform lawmakers of the health of all residents at veterans homes in quarterly reports.

The move follows a 2015 outbreak of Legionnaires' disease at the Quincy veterans home in western Illinois. Thirteen residents have died from pneumonia-like disease and dozens more were sickened.

Sen. Tom Cullerton is the sponsor. The Villa Park Democrat has railed against Veterans Affairs' officials for lack of communication with lawmakers.

The plan goes back to the House to address changes made by the Senate.

___

The bill is HB5784 .