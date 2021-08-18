Skip to main content
Idaho student scores drop in math, English language tests

REBECCA BOONEAssociated Press

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho students lost some academic ground during the coronavirus pandemic, with standardized testing scores dropping in math and language arts compared to 2019.

The Idaho Department of Education released the Idaho Standardized Achievement Test, or ISAT, scores on Tuesday. The test — required under federal rules — is typically administered to students in third through eighth grades and 10th grade each spring. But the 2020 test was canceled after the federal requirement was temporarily lifted as schools closed amid the coronavirus pandemic.

For the 2021 ISAT, students showed the biggest decline in math skills, with 39.6% of students testing at “proficient” or “advanced” levels this spring, compared to 44.4% two years ago. English language arts skills has a smaller drop, with just over 54% of students scoring as proficient or advanced compared to 55% in 2019.

“The onset of the pandemic in spring 2020 disrupted the ISAT along with all Idaho school operations, so we weren't surprised that scores did not continue the gradual upward trend of the previous few years of testing,” Superintendent of Public Instruction Sherri Ybarra said in a prepared statement. “We expected an impact, and now we can use these results to move forward to rebuild academic performance.”