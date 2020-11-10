Idaho man pleads guilty to stabbing woman several times

POCATELLO, Idaho (AP) — An Idaho man pleaded guilty to stabbing a woman several times in an attack that left a knife blade lodged in her back.

Steven Skylar Drain, 30, of Pocatello pleaded guilty Monday to felony aggravated battery, The Idaho State Journal reports.

Drain's plea was part of an agreement with Bannock County Prosecutors to dismiss an enhancement charge for using a weapon during the commission of a felony crime, court records said.

Prosecutors agreed to recommend a prison sentence of 15 years, seven of which must be spent incarcerated before Drain is eligible for parole, records said.

Drain was accused of stabbing a Pocatello woman multiple times and leaving the knife blade in her back in October 2019. Officers later found the knife handle nearby, police reports said.

The woman was airlifted from Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello and spent several days at the University of Utah Hospital in critical condition before she was stabilized.

Drain told investigators he and the woman argued in her apartment and he stabbed her with a steak knife, police said.

Authorities were able to identify Drain as the suspect based on social media photos showing tattoos of sewing marks extending from the corners of his mouth, police said.