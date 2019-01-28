Idaho health and welfare agency seeks $3.2 billion budget

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The state agency that works to promote the health and safety of Idahoans is requesting a 5.5 percent increase in its budget, while Idaho Gov. Brad Little is recommending a larger increase of 11.2 percent due mainly to Medicaid expansion.

Idaho Department of Health and Welfare Director Dave Jeppesen presented his agency's budget Monday to the Legislature's budget-setting Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee.

Of the agency's $3.2 billion request, about $2 billion is from the federal government that sends money to Idaho based in part on how much Idaho chooses to spend on various programs.

The federal government would cover 90 percent of the estimated $400 million cost of Medicaid expansion.

Idaho voters approved Medicaid expansion in November, but lawmakers have to figure out how to pay the state's share.

Lawmakers will decide on the budget request in the coming weeks.