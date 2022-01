BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho Gov. Brad Little on Monday proposed an 11% budget increase for public schools, a record $300 million boost over last year’s budget.

The Republican governor in his State of the State address also pitched a $350 million one-time income tax rebate and an ongoing income tax cut expected to reduce taxes for individuals and businesses by $251 million in its first year. It lowers the top income tax rate from 6.5% to 6%.