Idaho families threaten lawsuit against treatment center

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Families of residents at an Idaho treatment center for developmental delays and mental illness intend to pursue a class action lawsuit against the state.

News outlets reported Thursday that the relatives say there has been "abuse, neglect, illegal restraint and humiliation" at the Southwest Idaho Treatment Center in Nampa. One resident died in 2017.

The families filed notice of a forthcoming lawsuit against the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare and are seeking negotiations with state officials.

The notice follows two years of legal action regarding staff conduct at the state-run center 20 miles (32 kilometers) west of Boise.

Advocacy group DisAbility Rights Idaho says it found 49 cases of abuse and neglect during a yearlong investigation.

Health and welfare department officials could not immediately be reached for comment.